Beef-A-Roo, a Midwest-based restaurant offering fresh meals at affordable prices – was recognized as one of the Top New and Emerging Franchises for 2024 in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The ranking highlights some of the most promising companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities in the last five years. Beef-A-Roo was ranked #82 out of 150 franchises and #1 in the burger and roast beef category!

“We are thrilled to be recognized among the top new and emerging franchises by Entrepreneur,” says CEO of Beef-A-Roo, Matt Riddle. “This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to providing fresh, affordable meals and reflects the dedication of our franchisees to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers.”

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500 and is part of the brand’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Companies featured on the 2024 list have been offering a franchise opportunity for five years or fewer (since 2019) and were assessed across multiple data points, including unit growth, startup costs and fees, training and support, the parent company’s financial stability, and brand strength.

The jump into franchising can be exciting but also daunting. With over a decade of expertise in franchising and responsible for Beef-A-Roo’s franchise rollout and growth, NEXT Brands & Development, a family-owned strategic manager and growth accelerator of impactful food franchise brands, leverages the valuable lessons learned to streamline the process for new franchise owners. They understand the critical elements needed for success, from comprehensive training and ongoing support to establishing robust systems and a strong brand foundation. This wealth of knowledge significantly reduces the learning curve for Beef-A-Roo franchisees, allowing them to focus on building their businesses and thriving in the competitive restaurant market.

“We are proud to support Beef-A-Roo’s expansion into franchising,” says the President of NEXT Brands, Austin Capoferi. “Our extensive experience and strategic approach empower franchise owners with the tools and support they need to thrive in the competitive restaurant industry, ensuring a successful journey into entrepreneurship.”

“The franchising industry is incredibly dynamic, with new brands, segments, products, and services emerging all the time,” says the Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine, Jason Feifer. “This list is like a snapshot of what’s working—which is helpful for anyone surveying the industry at large, or prospective franchisees looking to get in on the ground floor.”