Beef-a-Roo Plans to Grow in Southern Wisconsin

Beef-a-Roo announced the development of three new locations coming to Southern Wisconsin. The franchise plans to open three new restaurants located in Beloit, WI, Janesville, WI and Monroe, WI, through its new innovative modular container location concept. Responsible for Beef-a-Roo’s franchise rollout and growth, Next Brands, a family-owned strategic manager and growth accelerator of impactful food franchise brands, leading the inventive approach to spearhead rapid franchise expansion by using low-cost shipping containers to help quickly open a complete, fully operating restaurant locations and cutting development time by half.

With the new cutting-edge location concept, the multi-brand franchise can strategically grow at a faster rate, and franchisees can purchase their new locations for an all-in price of $200,000 and reduce the labor needed to only three to four employees. With the strategic design, the service time is reduced to 3½ to 5 minutes and helps with the processing time of preparing and keeping every ingredient fresh for guests.

“We are excited about our continued growth and cannot wait to introduce new guests to Beef-a-Roo in Wisconsin,” says Austin Capoferi, President of Next Brands. “With the inventive modular locations it has helped us be more strategic in our growth and expand to new markets effectively. With the three new locations, it will offer guests a unique dining experience mixing the history of Beef-a-Roo with the cutting-edge modular restaurant.”

Next Brands has experienced restaurant leadership to enhance the brand’s operational efficiencies, optimize restaurant build-outs, and add more multi-channel experiences to connect with franchisees, customers and communities. Now primed for franchise expansion, Next Brands looks to open ten new Beef-a-Roo locations and launch Blenderz franchising opportunities nationwide while continue growing its multi-brand portfolio. To continue expanding its multi-brand presence across the U.S., Next Brands is actively seeking motivated franchise partners to ensure its company’s growth and success.