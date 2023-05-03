Beef Shack Debuts Fifth Illinois Location in St. Charles

Beef Shack, self-proclaimed home of the Cheezy Beef and the fast-growing Chicagoland destination for mouth-watering beef sandwiches, is back in the city where the chain got its start, with a new and improved location in St. Charles.

The new Beef Shack, located at 2015 E. Main Street, opened on April 25, 2023, two doors down from the original location that closed in 2020. The new spot added a double drive-thru, which has accounted for 65 percent of the restaurant’s sales so far, and an outdoor dining area. This is the fifth location for the chain, which spun off from Rosati’s Pizza in 2019. The St. Charles store joins two in Elgin, and one each in Huntley and Bartlett. Three more Illinois locations are planned for later this year, in Oswego, Glen Ellyn and North Aurora.

According to Beef Shack CEO Daniel Perillo, since its founding, Beef Shack has served only the freshest and best sandwiches using all-natural beef that is never frozen. Rolls are baked fresh daily and fries are cut and fried immediately before being served. The restaurant offers other “Shack fan” favorites like Italian sausage, Chicago-style hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and milkshakes.

All Beef Shack locations offer dine-in, drive-thru, carryout, delivery, catering and a rewards program. To celebrate its opening and express appreciation to the community, Beef Shack will cater a delivery to St. Charles Fire Department in honor of International Firefighters Day on May 4. There are also plans for a grand opening event at the end of May.

“We’re thrilled with the response from our ardent customer base about the opening of our fifth location in St. Charles, where Beef Shack got its start more than a decade ago,” says Perillo. “Our philosophy from the beginning has been to keep the menu small and ‘wow’ customers with everything we do. It’s why our customers knew about our grand opening before we ever announced it publicly.”

Perillo said he expects to build as many as five more Beef Shacks in Illinois in 2024, before expanding the brand into other states.