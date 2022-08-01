BelGioioso Cheese Wins Four Medals at American Cheese Society Contest

Wisconsin based BelGioioso Cheese won four prestigious medals at the American Cheese Society’s 2022 Judging & Competition ceremony on July 21st, held during the annual “Blazing the Trail for Cheese” conference in Portland, Oregon. The contest was competitive with 1,386 entries in 120 different categories, the largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses. BelGioioso Cheesemakers took home top honors in the Burrata, Crescenza, Mascarpone and Hard Grating Cheese categories.

First-place gold medals were awarded to BelGioioso Burrata in the Burrata category, BelGioioso Crescenza-Stracchino in the Crescenza category and BelGioioso Crema di Mascarpone in the Mascarpone/Cream Cheese category. BelGioioso American Grana received a second-place silver medal in the Grating Types category.

“Our Cheesemakers are always honored to receive awards, it reinforces their continued dedication to hand-crafting award-winning cheeses year after year,” says Gaetano Auricchio, Executive Vice President, BelGoioso Cheese. “The first-place award for Crescenza-Stracchino is extra special, it’s a little hidden treasure that’s so delicious. We hope this award attracts more attention and exposure to this premium fresh cheese.”

BelGioioso Crescenza-Stracchino is hand-crafted in small batches, with an abundant amount of hands-on care to create a soft, spreadable cheese that offers a milky flavor and tender texture. “Chefs are starting to recognize the versatility of this cheese and are really gravitating toward its enticing flavor and soft, creamy texture for their pizzas, flatbreads and appetizers,” says Gaetano Auricchio.

“Burrata is one of our signature fresh cheeses, it has a delicate texture and a creamy, fresh flavor that people and chefs really enjoy,” says Gaetano Auricchio. “Its popularity is expanding, people who love Fresh Mozzarella are being introduced to Burrata through chefs and also friends who have tasted its quality and fresh, milky flavor.”