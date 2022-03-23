BelGioioso Cheese Wins Four Medals at World Championship Cheese Contest

Wisconsin based BelGioioso Cheese won a total of four prestigious medals at the World Championship Cheese Contest held March 3-5, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. BelGioioso Cheesemakers succeeded in four different categories, including a Top 20 finish for CreamyGorg, their signature Gorgonzola Dolce cheese crafted by Master Cheesemaker Jeff Allen.

The competition was highly competitive with a total of 2,978 entries from 29 nations. A 1st Place Gold medal was awarded to BelGioioso CreamyGorg in the Gorgonzola category, BelGioioso Sharp Provolone Mandarini in the Aged Provolone category and Asiago Fresco in the Fresh Asiago category.

“Our Cheesemakers deserve to be honored alongside the best in the world, they consistently handcraft top quality cheeses and are truly dedicated and passionate about their craft,” says Errico Auricchio, President BelGioioso Cheese. “Our CreamyGorg is one of many cheeses we produce that requires a commitment to hands-on attention. It’s creamy texture and flavor are the true reward, it’s delicious and one of my favorites.”

BelGioioso Cheesemakers will receive the three 1st place Golds and one 3rd place Bronze medal during the April 14th awards ceremony in Milwaukee, WI.

1st Place Gold & TOP 20 Cheese– BelGioioso CreamyGorg (Gorgonzola Class) Jeff Allen 99.40 score

1st Place Gold – BelGioioso Sharp Provolone Mandarini (Aged Provolone Class) Kevin Benzel 98.45

1st Place Gold – BelGioioso Asiago Fresco (Fresh Asiago Class) Mitch Borzych 98.25 score

3rd Place Bronze – BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese (Natural Snack Class) Jose Marin 99.25 score