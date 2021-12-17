BelGioioso Improves its Restaurant Rewards Program

In an effort to support restaurant owners, BelGioioso has recently renewed and enhanced their Restaurant Rewards Program. With the industry still experiencing staff limitations and other cost-related difficulties, the program is designed to offer savings based on qualifying purchases of BelGioioso Cheeses.

For the first time since its launch in 2019, La Bottega BelGioioso will also be included in the program with a dedicated bonus to promote the company’s premium selection of artisan cheeses. Also included in the program is Burrata, a popular and trending fresh cheese that was recently awarded the Gold medal at the World Cheese Awards.

Committed to crafting high quality, BelGioioso cheeses provide operators the consistent quality they need for their customers to enjoy. The 2022 program is for restaurants who purchase through a distributor and any interested operator is invited to submit their application through their BelGioioso sales representative or local broker.