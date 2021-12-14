Bellagreen Launches Winter Seasonal Menu

bellagreen’s commitment to wholesome, fresh ingredients is continuing through the colder months with the highly-anticipated launch of its new Winter Seasonal Menu.

Beginning Dec. 14, the American bistro is inviting guests to celebrate the change in seasons with comforting new dishes starring cold weather crops that make up winter’s most delicious flavors. These made-from-scratch dishes offer naturally gluten-free and vegetarian options and can be modified to meet the specific dietary needs of every guest. Available for a limited time, fans can enjoy these new seasonal dishes:

French Onion Soup (VEG) – Warm up this season with the comforting flavors of a traditional French onion soup, made with a bellagreen twist. Crafted with rich onion broth, melted Swiss cheese, house-made croutons and finished with a puff pastry dome.

Cranberry Poppyseed Salad (GF, VEG) – Crisp romaine lettuce and kale mixed with red onion, cranberries, sliced oranges and kiwi, tossed with house-made garlic poppyseed dressing and topped with manchego cheese and microgreens.

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs (GF) – Slow cooked braised short ribs in au jus, served with chipotle mashed sweet potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Paleo Salmon Tacos (GF) – Pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon seasoned with tandoori-inspired flavors, garlic, coriander, nutmeg, turmeric, and cinnamon, topped with mixed cabbage, red onion, carrots and jalapeños all atop house-made paprika and parsley seasoned almond flour tortillas garnished with cilantro and tandoori sauce.

Seared Salmon (GF) – Pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon seasoned with tandoori-inspired flavors, garlic, coriander, nutmeg, turmeric and cinnamon, served with wild rice pilaf and curry cauliflower garnished with parsley and microgreens.

Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF, VEG) – Served with whipped cream, strawberries and a mint sprig.

The Winter Seasonal Menu is available for dine-in, as well as to-go and delivery from bellagreen.com and the brand’s new loyalty app, b green Rewards. What’s more? Guests can now enjoy free delivery on direct bellagreen orders of $15 or more. When guests order delivery direct, they save 30% compared to DoorDash.

“As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, we pride ourselves on using the freshest ingredients each season has to offer,” says bellagreen CEO Jason Morgan. “Every quarter, we innovate our menu to introduce new dishes that keep our offering unique and relevant. We can’t wait for our guests to taste winter’s best flavors with our new seasonal menu.”

For every Paleo Salmon Tacos sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate 50 cents to Texas Trees Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $52,635 for its local non-profit partners, which has allowed them to plant 26,317 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all seven bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.