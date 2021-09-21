Bellagreen Releases Autumn Seasonal Menu

Autumn is upon us, and bellagreen is inviting guests to celebrate this season’s harvest with comforting new dishes starring the fruits and vegetables that make up fall’s favorite flavors!

Beginning today, the American Bistro is launching its highly anticipated Autumn Seasonal Menu, which will be available for dine-in, as well as to-go and delivery from bellagreen.com and the brand’s new loyalty app, b green Rewards. These made-from-scratch, limited-time menu items are all naturally gluten-free and can be modified to meet the specific dietary needs of every guest. Fans can delight in these warm, fall-inspired dishes all season long:

Butternut Squash & Pesto Soup ($4.49/6.49) – An innovative twist on a classic crafted soup with comforting flavors of butternut squash, potatoes and a zing of orange, finished with pesto, roasted pumpkin seeds and microgreens.

Harvest Salad ($14.99) – Roasted butternut squash, red beets and quinoa tossed with mixed greens, spinach and house-made fig vinaigrette, topped with roasted pumpkin seeds, crumbled goat cheese and microgreens.

Autumn Paleo Salmon Tacos ($17.49) – Pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon topped with a hearty combination of butternut squash, cabbage, radish and cilantro, all atop house-made paprika and parsley seasoned almond flour tortillas, served with house-made avocado tomatillo sauce.

Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake ($8.49/ $65) – Coconut, hemp seed and almond flour gluten-free crust, filled with house-made pumpkin cheesecake blend, topped with house-made caramel sauce, powdered sugar, cinnamon and a chocolate trellis, served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

“At bellagreen, we use the freshest, finest ingredients to create chef-inspired dishes that are familiar and approachable but also have a unique, interesting flair,” says bellagreen CEO Jason Morgan. “Our new Autumn Seasonal items are inspired by the comforting flavors of fall, each with an unexpected, delicious twist. We look forward to sharing this new menu with guests throughout the season.”

For every Autumn Paleo Salmon Tacos sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate 50 cents to Texas Trees Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $49,948 for its local non-profit partners, which will allow them to plant 24,974 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.