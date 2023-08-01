Bellagreen Tests Breakfast Daypart

Dallas-based bellagreen, serving elevated fast casual in eight Texas locations, debuted daily breakfast this month in its Plano, Texas, location. Breakfast is served Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Brunch, a longtime offering, is served on weekends at every location until 2:30 p.m.

The brand plans to expand its menu in other locations soon.

“Our goal is to serve classic breakfast favorites with the better-for-you twist that our guests love and expect from bellagreen,” says Beth Collins, bellagreen Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve designed the menu to be enjoyed on the go or leisurely with others and to satisfy any guest craving – from indulgent to lighter options.”

With a menu featuring chef-quality items such as challah French toast, Greek yogurt pancakes, a power protein bowl and parfaits, customers can enjoy affordable options made with the finest and freshest ingredients in an environment that accommodates their busy lifestyles. Whether for a quick business meeting or a relaxed experience with breakfast cocktails, the fast-casual brand serves up made-to-order dishes to meet most dietary needs without reservations or long waitlists.

“We have big plans for bellagreen and will closely monitor the results of our breakfast test,” says Ampex Brands Chief Financial Officer Eric Easton. “We want to ensure that the quality and service meet and exceed bellagreen guest expectations before rolling out breakfast in our other locations.”

After acquiring the Texas-based restaurant brand in July 2022, Ampex Brands sought new ways to delight its loyal customers. bellagreen started 2023 with fresh seasonal menus and donated to the Texas Trees Foundation with menu item purchases. Earlier this summer, the brand expanded its beverage program by adding Cutwater Spirits canned cocktails to the menu at its Plano and Houston City Center locations.