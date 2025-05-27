Sixty-seven years and still swinging! The legendary Ben’s Chili Bowl celebrated its arrival at Dulles International Airport with a grand opening. This iconic family eatery from U Street has brought its world-famous chili, half-smokes, and ‘50s diner vibes to its new location in Concourse B. The three-hour celebration featured live go-go music blending R&B, hip-hop, and soul, delectable bites, a live mural painting by D.C. artist Aniekan Udofia, commemorative T-shirts and giveaways, and a glimpse into the restaurant’s rich history. Virginia Ali, the founder, now 92, delighted guests and airport officials as a special guest at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Alyson Murphy, Vice President of Fraport Washington Partnership LLC, warmly welcomed Ben’s Chili Bowl as a new addition to the concessions program at Dulles International. “It is an honor to share the Ali family’s remarkable story and bring their timeless dishes to a wider audience of international travelers,” she said. “Ben’s Chili Bowl is credited with creating D.C.’s signature dish, the chili half-smoke, which is a must-try for visitors. Now, thanks to their partnership with Tas Ahmed, there are two Ben’s Chili Bowls at the airports, including a twin at Reagan National, which opened in 2014.

Mr. Ahmed, principal of MSK and SAS mgmt, which operates the restaurants, expressed his gratitude for the long partnership. “I feel fortunate to be associated with Ben’s Chili Bowl and the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority. Both great institutions have always supported the community and small businesses.”

Established in 1958, Ben’s Chili Bowl has become a Washington landmark and a sought-after destination for locals, tourists, and celebrities. From jazz greats to world leaders, Ben’s has captured the hearts of many. Its original chili half-smoke, crafted using a secret family recipe, has solidified its status as a culinary icon.

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic flavors of Ben’s Chili Bowl to Dulles International,” said Virginia Ali. “It has been a true pleasure working with the team at Fraport and the Airports Authority to make this vision a reality, and we’re very excited to share a taste of D.C. history with travelers from around the world!”

The spacious 2,444 square-foot restaurant pays homage to Ben’s legacy by presenting menu classics with a twist. The nostalgic ambiance, enhanced by iconic signage, historic relics adorning the walls, countertops, bar stools, and red booths, transports diners back in time. This warm and inviting atmosphere makes guests feel like family.

Jaimini M. Erskine, Vice President, Marketing & Concessions at Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, added: “The Airports Authority welcomes Ben’s Chili Bowl to Dulles International Airport. Domestic and international passengers can now experience an iconic Washington D.C. brand with its signature dishes of half-smokes and dogs, burgers, fries, vegetarian options and including a breakfast menu. Delivering more local options has been our vision for the concessions program, and we are excited to have Ben’s Chili Bowl be a part of it.”

Ben’s new outpost near Gate B71 is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. They serve soulful dishes crafted from family recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or as a snack or special treat. This retro diner has seating for up to 65 guests and offers takeout and all-day breakfast options.

The menu boasts popular dishes, including classic chili dogs, burgers, and fries. Gourmet onion rings, homemade potato salad, and Ben’s award-winning homemade vegan chili are also must-tries. Ben’s world-famous chili half-smoke is a grilled half pork, half beef sausage, served on a warmed steam bun with mustard, onions, and spicy homemade chili sauce.

Ben’s hand-spun milkshakes come in a rainbow of flavors, from classic favorites like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry to unique options like coffee, pina colada, maple, Oreo cookie, banana, and pineapple. Topped with fluffy whipped cream and a cherry, these thick and creamy shakes are a delightful treat for any occasion.