Ben's Soft Pretzels to Give Away Free Pretzels

To celebrate National Pretzel Day on April 26, from 2 pm through 7 pm, Ben’s Soft Pretzels will give away free pretzels (one per person) with a minimum of $1 donation to the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.

In fact, 100 percent of the donations collected for the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation on National Pretzel Day will go toward building new homes for military and first responders and their families that have had catastrophic injuries or have given their lives to protect our country. In total, Ben’s Soft Pretzels has raised more than $100,000 for veterans and first responders in the last few years. All stores that are open will participate in this amazing opportunity to raise funds for all who have given so much.

“We are so proud to support an organization as incredible as the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation on our favorite day of the year. In the last 7 years, we were able to surpass expectations by raising over $100,000 for our heroes on National Pretzel Day and are hoping to raise over $10,000 this year,” says Brian Krider, COO, and co-founder of Ben’s Soft Pretzels. “The success of the National Pretzel Day promotion is a testament to the generosity of our customers who understand the sacrifice of the men and women of the U.S. military, first responders, and their families, and are eager to give back.”

With the minimum one-dollar donation, visitors will receive a Jumbo Soft Pretzel to celebrate National Pretzel Day and support those who have served their country. Ben’s Soft Pretzels also gave away free pretzels to those who have served in the Armed Forces on Veteran’s Day to show its support for the men and women who fearlessly defend our country.