Ben's Soft Pretzel's to Open in Texas' Grandscape Shopping Complex

Ben’s Soft Pretzels, an Amish-inspired soft pretzel bakery offering preservative-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and nut-free pretzels baked fresh on-site daily, recently opened a location in The Colony, Texas. The new bakery opened inside the friendly confines of Grandscape, located at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. Suite 115, The Colony, TX 75056. The grand opening celebration will be taking place on Saturday, June 25th, and will be offering a free Original Jumbo Soft Pretzel to every customer that comes in from 2-8 PM. This offer is limited to one per person.

Passionate about serving the world's best pretzel, the fastest growing pretzel franchise in the U.S. has been bringing its doughy goodness to the public since 2008. The bakery’s proprietary mix is hand-rolled with imported German salt and the final result is nearly two times the size of other soft pretzels. In addition to Ben’s signature jumbo pretzel, the bakery also offers pretzel bites called Buggy Bites, Pretzel Stix, all-beef Pretzel Dogs, and Pretzel Kloche with eleven different dipping sauces including cheese, mustard, marinara, and a variety of sweet options.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels of The Colony is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Gary Freeman along with his wife Latrice, who also works as a Regional Manager in the area. After working in retail for many years, Gary wanted to switch career paths and looked to open his own business. Gary and his crew own and operate Ben’s Pretzels locations at TCU, Will Rogers Memorial Center, Texas Motor Speedway, and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“It's an exciting time for me and my family but also for the Dallas community for us to be able to bring Ben's Soft Pretzels to everyone here! We strive for excellence when making our pretzels and will only bring the excellence the community deserves. We feel excited and blessed to be the first franchise in Texas and look forward to growing in Dallas as we expand. The community support has been so amazing to us and I feel proud that the people like our products. Having a great product with an incredible community full of support is a powerful combo that I'm very excited about,” expresses Gary.

Nearly ten years ago, a local businessman (Brian Krider), a pretzel fanatic (Scott Jones), and an Amish baker (Ben Miller) came together to start a pretzel business. Ben and his wife, 3rd generation Amish bakers, perfected the Amish/Dutch dough recipe that is used to this day in all Ben’s Soft Pretzels. The first Ben's Soft Pretzels bakery opened in Concord Mall in Elkhart, Ind., and has since grown to 86-units in eight states.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels also partners with Intrepid Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit providing support for the men and women of the Armed Forces and their families. Since 2015, Ben’s Soft Pretzels has raised more than $90,000 for the organization through its popular National Pretzel Day and National Pretzel Month (Pretzeltober) promotions.