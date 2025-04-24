In celebration of National Pretzel Day, April 26th, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, the beloved purveyor of warm, doughy delights, is teaming up once with Tunnel to Towers, an organization dedicated to supporting first responders and military heroes. On April 26th, guests that visit any participating Ben’s Soft Pretzels location and will experience the best way to celebrate national pretzel day, eating good and doing good. Here’s how it works:

Donate: Generosity takes center stage. For every customer who makes a minimum donation of $1 or more, Ben’s Soft Pretzels will reward them with a free Original Jumbo Pretzel. Time Window: The pretzel party kicks off from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. It’s the mandatory time frame for running this promotion. However, some locations may extend the celebration. The more pretzels, the merrier! All Locations Participating: Whether you’re in Elkhart, Highland, The Colony, or beyond, every Ben’s Soft Pretzels stores across the country are joining the festivities with the mission to give back to Tunnel to Towers. So spread the word and gather your pretzel-loving crew.

“We have raised and given hundreds of thousands of dollars to veterans over the last 11 years. National Pretzel Day is our chance to give back to the men and women that have embraced us. By donating, our customers not only enjoy a delicious pretzel but also contribute to our veterans and their families. It’s a win-win, and we can’t wait to see smiles all around,” said Brian Krider, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Partner.