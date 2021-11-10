Berry AI Expands Product Offerings to U.S. Market

Berry AI, a technology company that uses AI video analytics to help quick-service restaurant chains measure and improve store performance, has announced it is bringing its patent-pending computer vision timer system and AI Staffing product to launch in the U.S. market. Berry AI has hundreds of cameras deployed with multiple top-10 quick-service restaurant brands and for the first time is expanding its product offerings to the U.S. market.

Berry AI uses AI-powered cameras in stores to provide unprecedented visibility into speed of service metrics across the drive-thru, dining room, and Kiosks. With previously unattainable data such as queue times and dining room metrics, restaurants can pinpoint areas for improvement in speed of service. Restaurants can also employ Berry's AI Staffing module, which analyzes all the data generated with AI to provide an optimized staffing schedule.

"The labor shortage is top of mind for every restaurant operator today and there is no better time for a product that helps restaurants achieve more with the labor hours they have available," says Eric Lam, CEO of Berry AI. "Our patent-pending AI system has helped numerous top-10 quick-service restaurant brands improve speed of service with the same labor-hours and the system is constantly improving by reviewing metrics every week, making adjustments, and refining its recommendation. Our AI today is already capable of improving operational decisions such as staffing as it can analyze vast amounts of data, leading to shorter wait times, better customer satisfaction, and improved profitability. This is why the forward-thinking restaurants are already reaping the benefits of this technology, today."

In addition to launching its product in the U.S., the company also announced the addition of Jerry Comstock, Heather Jackson, and James Williams to its advisory team. All three bring extensive experience in quick-service restaurant operations, with a strong focus on leveraging technology and analytics to improve restaurant performance.

Comstock was previously the managing owner of Strategic Restaurants Corp., a restaurant group of more than 300 Burger King restaurants and 26 TGI Fridays. After Strategic Restaurants, Comstock was President and COO of TGI Fridays Corp., where he oversaw all operational aspects of both U.S. corporate and franchise businesses.

Jackson brings experience in restaurant technology adoption, having been a part of Restaurant Brands International, where she led new technology initiatives for Burger King across the world.

Williams brings experience in restaurant operations and analytics, having led operational improvement initiatives for KFC at Yum Brands across 15,000 stores globally.

"Jerry, Heather, and James have unique and important experience in leveraging technology to improve [quick-service restaurant] operations," says Eric. "They will be an integral part of designing and bringing our AI technology to help more restaurants improve operations going forward."