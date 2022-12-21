Berry AI to Roll Out AI-Based Timer System with Sizzling Platter

Berry AI, a leader in the restaurant AI technology industry, announced it has expanded its partnership to roll out its vision AI timer system to 30 stores with Sizzling Platter, a 600+ unit restaurant management company. The announcement is the latest milestone for the partnership, which began in early 2022 with a pilot in the Utah region.

Using AI technology, Berry accurately measures speed of service and lost sales both in the dining room and drive-thru. With this data, Sizzling Platter aims to strengthen operations by helping its leadership team monitor store performance and improve staff productivity. Compared to legacy solutions for collecting speed data (e.g. loop timers, mystery guests), Berry’s vision-based timers gave Sizzling Platter a more complete and accurate understanding of speed by analyzing the end-to-end transaction journey.

"We’re thrilled to work with Sizzling Platter, a pioneering and leading restaurant operator constantly finding new ways to improve their best-in-class operations," says Eric Lam, CEO of Berry AI. “We could not be more grateful for the confidence Sizzling Platter has shown in us as we enter into the next phase of our test.”

Rollouts of Berry’s technology are being phased by region and will be planned out in the months ahead.

“Our team is constantly thinking of ways to improve Sizzling Platter’s guest experience,” says Jim Balis, CEO at Sizzling Platter. “We’re committed to improving our customer’s lives by providing outstanding convenience in each of the brands we operate by improving speed of service and productivity. Berry’s cutting-edge AI-based timer combined with their proven success in the [quick-service] market, is why we’ve chosen them to help us execute on our shared vision.”

Since its founding in 2019, Berry AI has been on a mission to improve guest experience and save people time. The company delivers on this promise by bringing its AI-based dining room and drive-thru timer systems, and is leading the market in multi-store rollouts nationally.