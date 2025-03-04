A&W Restaurants announced today, Betsy Schmandt, as chief executive officer and president of A&W Restaurants. Previously serving as the chief operating officer and president for the all-American brand, Schmandt will inherit the responsibility from former CEO, Kevin Bazner who will continue his tenure as chairman.

“It is an honor to lead this iconic brand. A&W Restaurants has a rich history that has brought a smile to so many people throughout its 105 year history. I’m deeply inspired by our franchise partners and their commitment to A&W’s legacy,” said Schmandt. “I’m determined to elevate and enhance the A&W experience, while continuing to build on our value proposition and provide quality that “floats” above the rest.”

Schmandt spent the last 18 months as COO and president of A&W Restaurants where she led day-to-day operations, ensuring efficiency, productivity, and alignment with the businesses’ long-term strategic goals. Prior to A&W, she led Mrs. Fields and TCBY as the President of Franchising. Her ability to manage and build high-performing teams to develop and execute brand-building strategies and maintain strong relationships with key partners is a product of her leadership experience.

“Since joining A&W, Betsy has quickly made an impact here by providing strategic direction, operational insights, and innovative ideas to propel our brand ahead. Her passion and dedication to the brand is what assures us she’s the right person for the role,” said Kevin Bazner, chairman and former CEO of A&W Restaurants. “With more than 105 years of experience in business, A&W Restaurants continues to withstand the test of time, and I’m excited to watch the next chapter ahead with Betsy at the helm.”