Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, renowned for its expertly crafted coffee and specialty drinks, is opening its second Arizona location in Tempe on Thursday, Sept.12. The new store, located at 550 W Elliot Rd., will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. This location will feature a double drive-thru, enhancing convenience for those that are ready to rise early, dream big and have fun.

To celebrate its Tempe debut, Better Buzz is offering Tempe guests the location-exclusive Cucumber Mate Lemonade. Available for 30 days following the grand opening, this refreshing drink features Yerba Mate, lemonade and cucumber syrup over ice, garnished with lemon and cucumber slices.

A lucky winner will also win a $500 gift card. One guest will be selected from customers that are signed up for Better Buzz rewards and those who tag the new Tempe location on social media during the opening week. The first 200 guests will receive an exclusive “Life’s Better Buzzed in Tempe” hat. Reusable cups and stickers will also be given to guests with any drink purchase, while supplies last.

“Our first Arizona location in Uptown Phoenix was met with an overwhelming response and we are truly blown away by the incredible support we have consistently received from the community,” said Amanda Cameron, VP of Marketing at Better Buzz. “We’re thrilled to continue to expand our footprint in the Valley and offer another convenient location for guests to get buzzed.”