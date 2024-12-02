3Natives, a Florida-based nutrition-focused concept, announces its collaboration with GiftAMeal, an innovative cause-marketing program that turns customer photos into meals for local families in need. GiftAMeal will be implemented at 38 3Natives locations, marking a significant step forward in their shared mission to combat hunger and support local communities.

Renowned for their fresh, high quality menu of açaí bowls, smoothies, juices, wraps, and salads, 3Natives offers nutritious, fast-casual dining options and is not only committed to satisfying taste buds but also to making a positive impact in the neighborhoods it serves. This partnership comes at a time when many of 3Natives’ neighbors need it most after suffering devastating impacts from Hurricane Helene. Through this strategic partnership with GiftAMeal, 3Natives customers can play a direct role in supporting their local communities. Guests are invited to scan a GiftAMeal QR code at 3Natives and upload a photo of their food, drink, or even a selfie. For every customer photo, a donation will be made to a nearby food bank, covering the cost of distributing one meal’s worth of healthy groceries to a neighborhood pantry.

“We’re thrilled to partner with GiftAMeal to make a difference in the communities we serve,” says Brittney Scott, 3Natives Director of Marketing. “This partnership gives our guests a meaningful way to give back locally by simply snapping photos of their 3Natives experience, while also amplifying our brand through increased social media engagement. We love how GiftAMeal aligns with our commitment to fresh, healthy food and community impact, and we can’t wait to see the positive difference we can make together!”

GiftAMeal recently celebrated a milestone, surpassing 2,200,000 meals provided, equivalent to 2,640,000 pounds of food through its platform. The collaboration with 3Natives is expected to significantly contribute to this growing impact, fostering a strong sense of community engagement and social responsibility.

“We’re excited to partner with 3Natives to offer a simple way for diners to support their communities,” says Andrew Glantz, GiftAMeal CEO. “With many still recovering from Hurricane Helene, this initiative serves as a reminder of how small actions, like sharing a selfie, can make a meaningful impact right where it’s needed.”

GiftAMeal and 3Natives invite the community to join them in making a difference one photo at a time. Together, they aim to create a ripple effect of positive change, turning shared moments into tangible support for those facing food insecurity.