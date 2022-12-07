Beyond Juicery + Eatery Adds New Items for Holiday Season

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is welcoming new menu items for the winter season, which includes a holiday inspired smoothie and two chipotle flavored dishes that will no doubt warm guests up during the colder months.



Available through the end of the year, Beyond Juicery + Eatery guests can already treat themselves to the latest seasonal offerings:

Cookie Butter Smoothie : Your new holiday favorite! A festive smoothie made with cookie butter, froyo, cinnamon, banana, honey, almond milk and almond butter.

: Your new holiday favorite! A festive smoothie made with cookie butter, froyo, cinnamon, banana, honey, almond milk and almond butter. Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap : Chipotle glazed chicken, crispy bacon, fresh romaine lettuce, red onion, grape tomatoes and cheddar cheese wrapped up in a tortilla with a side of ranch.

: Chipotle glazed chicken, crispy bacon, fresh romaine lettuce, red onion, grape tomatoes and cheddar cheese wrapped up in a tortilla with a side of ranch. Chipotle Broccoli Cheddar Soup: A creamy cheddar cheese soup with chipotle spices, broccoli and served with croutons on the side.

Additionally, the Fire Roasted Chili and Zen Bowl which launched this fall will continue to be sold at Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations.



“Introducing seasonal items is one of our favorite ways to treat our Beyond guests—and we are thrilled by the mix of flavors our winter menu is featuring this year,” says Mijo Alanis, CEO of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Our guests can’t seem to get enough of our seasonal items, which is why we knew we also had to keep some favorites from the fall menu as well. We are looking forward to serving our current and new guests this holiday season and into the new year.”



Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.