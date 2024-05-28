Beyond Juicery + Eatery— the Midwest-based, healthy fast-casual concept just announced its latest limited-time menu items just in time for the summer season.

With the warmer weather fast approaching, Beyond Juicery + Eatery has curated a special menu that kicks off on June 3rd with a new smoothie. Additionally, guests can step into the new season with the brand’s latest salad creations that will be added to the menu later in the summer:

· Wildberry Glow Smoothie

20 beauty-focused ingredients packed in a smoothie with blueberry, beets, fresh lemon, cream of coconut, pineapple, ginger, collagen protein, and a beauty-boosting blend of sea buckthorn, cranberry, raspberry, goji berry, silica, tremella fruiting body mushroom, acerola extract, sweet potato, rose hips, biotin, Jerusalem artichoke, stevia leaf

Balsamic Berrycado Salad Arcadian greens, strawberries, avocado, red onion, feta, sliced almonds, crunchy sesame sticks, and balsamic dressing

Hummus + Beet Greek Salad Refreshed recipe! Featuring dressed kale, hummus, honey ginger beets, feta, cucumber, Mediterranean chickpea quinoa salad, crispy beets, pink Greek vinaigrette

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cobb Arcadian greens, roasted chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, cheddar, red onion, tomatoes, ranch dressing



“We can’t wait to share our new summer menu with our guests in Detroit, Cleveland, and Naples,” says Mijo Alanis, CEO of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Our passion at Beyond Juicery + Eatery is to craft dishes that our guests will enjoy and keep coming back for. This season’s new menu items are designed to delight and refresh, perfectly capturing the spirit of summer.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls, and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients is what sets the brand apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick-service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan-made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.