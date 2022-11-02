Beyond Juicery + Eatery Announces Opening in Dearborn Heights, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, an award-winning concept revolutionizing the health food industry, has announced the opening of its newest location in Dearborn Heights. Set to open on November 7 the restaurant is located at 26733 Ford Road.



The new restaurant is owned and operated by entrepreneurial duo, Ali Saab and Hussein Daher. This new store opening will be the brand’s first location in Dearborn, further cementing Beyond Juicery + Eatery as a health-focused staple throughout the Detroit area. The Dearborn Heights location will also be Beyond Juicery + Eatery’s first halal dining restaurant, with Halal certified chicken, turkey and beef bacon, catering to the brand’s mission to be the best part of everyone’s day. In celebration of the new location, the grand opening on November 19, where free smoothies will be offered from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



“It was important to us to bring a healthy concept to our community, and there really is no comparison to Beyond Juicery + Eatery,” says Saab. “With its inclusive menu and culture, there is so much to offer our future customers. There has definitely been an uptick in embracing a healthy lifestyle, and we are thrilled to be joining a business that is tapping into that demand—especially when we’re able to bring it to our hometown. We are looking forward to opening, and are certain that our location will be welcomed by our community.”



The ownership duo brings a strong business and professional background to their first Beyond Juicery + Eatery location. In addition to operating the Beyond Juicery + Eatery location, Saab is a local pharmacist, whose family has owned and operated several businesses, which inspired him to one day own his own business. Similarly, Daher’s family-owned convenience stores, where he learned early on the ins and outs of operating a business. Alongside his role in operating the Beyond Juicery + Eatery, Daher is also a dentist, owning a local dental practice. Following the opening of the Dearborn Heights location, Saab and Daher have plans to open another Beyond Juicery + Eatery in Dearborn in early 2023.



“Our team is always thrilled to open new locations, and it is especially meaningful when our operators get to bring a Beyond Juicery + Eatery to their community,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Ali and Hussein both have such a strong background in business ownership, and we are confident their operational expertise will aid them in the opening of our first Dearborn Heights location. We know that they will leave a healthy-impact on the Dearborn Heights community, and be a benefit to everyone’s wellness journey. This opening is a special milestone for our brand as we continue to enhance our offerings, and we are so looking forward to the years to come in Dearborn Heights.”



Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its reputation as one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has 40 locations open and is growing with restaurants in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.