Beyond Juicery + Eatery Announces Roundup Campaign to Support Veterans

During the month of May, Beyond Juicery + Eatery salutes current military members and veterans through an exclusive roundup campaign raising funds for Reunite the Fight, an organization aimed at bettering the lives of veterans nationwide.



All month long and in honor of Military Appreciation Month, guests at each Beyond Juicery + Eatery location will be encouraged to donate $1, $5, or $10 when purchasing an item. This initiative aligns with the brand’s mission to ‘do what others won’t’ by bringing awareness to a notable organization in the communities its locations serve. This initiative also provides an opportunity for Beyond fans to give back to the community as well. The brand will later present Reunite the Fight with a check summarizing the total donations collected in the month of May at the organization’s annual golf event on June 2.



In celebration of their dedication and service, Beyond Juicery + Eatery will also designate May 31 as “free product day” for active-duty military personnel and veterans. On this day, individuals with a valid military ID can claim a complimentary smoothie in-store and a portion of each smoothie sold will go towards Reunite the Fight.



“As a brand, we believe in the importance of giving back, especially to those who have given so much for our country,” says Mijo Alanis, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “It is an honor to host this giveback for Reunite the Fight to show our support and express our gratitude for those who serve or have served. It’s amazing to see the community and our franchisees come together to rally behind such a lifechanging cause.”



Reunite the Fight is a veteran-owned and operated non-profit that has been dedicated to helping US Military Veterans from all branches of the services since 2017. The group strives to bring veterans together through reunion and rekindle the bonds forged through fire, while giving them a platform to begin coping with the everlasting effects of PTSD and survivor’s guilt. Reunite the Fight has hosted 108 reunion trips and 21 community projects since 2017 while helping 1,181 veterans in the process. Their goal is to continuously increase outreach and help more veterans each year.



Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its reputation as one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has 40 locations open and is growing with restaurants in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.