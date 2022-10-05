Beyond Juicery + Eatery Builds Presence in Metro Detroit

Beyond Juicery + Eatery continues to strengthen Metro Detroit presence, announcing a new location coming to Commerce Township that is set to open in early 2023.



The new restaurant will be owned and operated by existing franchisees, Bobby Kasgorgis and Jason Najor, who are currently multi-unit operators for Beyond Juicery + Eatery with existing locations in West Bloomfield, Troy, Novi and Northville. With their background in customer service and owning successful locations in the market, the duo is looking forward to adding another Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurant to their portfolio, bringing the award-winning health-focused concept to a new community.



“We are thrilled to continue growing with the Beyond brand as we begin developing our fifth location. It’s a rewarding feeling to know that we have an opportunity to serve another community high-quality, fresh food and a top-notch experience each time they visit,” says Kasgorgis. “Myself and Jason have tapped into our background in customer service and hospitality to ensure that our current locations are always performing to the Beyond standard, and we are looking forward dedicating that same energy for our new location.”



Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its reputation as one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has 39 locations open and is growing with restaurants in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.



“It’s amazing seeing our brand continue growing across Metro Detroit, and doing so with dedicated operators like Bobby and Jason who are equally as committed to our mission is an added bonus,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Beyond has become a well-known name in countless communities across the state, and this new location will further assist in strengthening that along with allowing for more guests to enjoy our health-focused products. We know that Bobby and Jason’s newest location will no doubt be a welcomed addition to Commerce, and we look forward to their continued success as Beyond franchisees.”



With extensive development efforts underway, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is actively growing and seeking operators to expand and develop across the country.