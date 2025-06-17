Beyond Juicery + Eatery is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Friday, June 20 — fittingly, on the first day of summer — with a series of limited-time offerings and experiences that reflect its evolution from a regional smoothie shop to a fast-growing lifestyle brand rooted in flavor, function and wellness. The brand was born from a vision to serve nutrient-rich food and smoothies that taste as good as they feel — an ethos captured in the promise to help guests Feel Beyond Good.

Guests who purchase any 20-ounce beverage on June 20 will receive a complimentary souvenir cup, designed exclusively for the occasion and available at all locations while supplies last. The brand is also debuting a limited-edition merchandise collection, giving fans new ways to engage with the Beyond lifestyle beyond the menu.

The brand also recently launched two new limited-time offerings, available now through Aug. 31: the Italiana Wrap, featuring turkey, Genoa salami, crisp romaine and a bold medley of peppers and olives wrapped and tossed in red wine vinaigrette; and the Antipasto Salad, a lighter, chopped take on a classic Italian favorite.

“Reaching 20 years is a proud moment for the brand, but it’s also a reflection of the trust and loyalty built with each community we serve,” said Mijo Alanis, co-founder and CEO. “Beyond Juicery + Eatery was created to offer something better and continuing to evolve with purpose is what keeps the brand moving forward — that mission has evolved into a movement, driven by an unwavering commitment to menu innovation, accessibility and community.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is also expanding its footprint, with 49 locations open and its 50th store coming soon. To explore franchising opportunities, visit franchise.beyondjuiceryeatery.com.

With award-winning smoothies, made-to-order juices and a wide variety of craveable menu items, Beyond Juicery + Eatery continues to lead with innovation, wellness and guest connection at its core. Each offering is carefully crafted to fuel the day and elevate the experience, whether grabbing a quick smoothie or building a better daily routine.