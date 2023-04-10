Beyond Juicery + Eatery to Debut in Brunswick, Ohio

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, an award-winning brand revolutionizing the health food industry with locations stretching across Ohio and Michigan, has announced the opening of its newest location in Brunswick. Set to open on April 15 the restaurant is located at 3849 Center Road.

To commemorate the opening, the Brunswick location will host a variety of festivities starting with its grand opening on Saturday, April 15. The grand opening will feature the following: the first 25 guests in line will be entered to win free smoothies for a year, Beyond Juicery + Eatery merchandise will be given to the first 100 guests and complementary Cosmic Dream Bowls or Chicken Caesar Wraps will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Northern Medina County Chamber Alliance will also be in attendance for the ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

“It has been so rewarding to see the enthusiasm for the Beyond Juicery + Eatery brand grow within new communities as we’ve continued expanding throughout Cleveland,” says Erika Fritz, operations manager for the Ohio locations. “The other eight locations have developed such a loyal fanbase shortly after opening, and I’m confident that Brunswick will be no different. With our diverse, healthy menu offerings and numerous customization options, our goal is to become a new staple for many in Brunswick.”

In addition to Brunswick, the Ohio team has existing locations in Brecksville, Downtown Cleveland, Cleveland Uptown, Highland Heights, Mentor, Copley, Green and Lakewood, further cementing themselves as a health-focused staple throughout the state.

“Individuals like Erika, along with the entire Ohio team, who are truly passionate about the Beyond mission, are the reason we continue to establish ourselves as an industry leader,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of beyond Juicery + Eatery. “As they’ve continued to achieve vast success with their other locations throughout Ohio, I have full faith in their ability to carry out this new venture. As we move through 2023, I am beyond proud of the growth our brand has accomplished thus far and look forward to seeing the community response in Brunswick.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its reputation as one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 40 locations open and is growing with restaurants in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.