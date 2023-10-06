Beyond Juicery + Eatery Gives Back to Customers in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, the Midwest-based and award-winning healthy fast casual concept, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its Grosse Pointe Woods location by giving back to the local community and loyal guests.

As part of the celebration, anniversary festivities will include an event on Saturday, October 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Located at 21110 Mack Avenue, Beyond Juicery + Eatery will serve free 20-ounce smoothies to all guests who stop by the store. In addition, the first 150 people who attend the event are welcome to participate in a giveaway where limited Beyond Juicery + Eatery tumblers and beanies will be offered, along with coupons for free smoothies, wraps and salads.

With an established history as one of the brand’s very first franchisees, local operator Joe Bonanni is eager to celebrate this long-awaited milestone for one of his four Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations.

“It's been an honor to serve the Grosse Pointe Woods community for five years,” says Bonanni. “This community has embraced us with open arms, and we are looking forward to showing our appreciation. Since opening, our Grosse Pointe Woods location has become a hub of activity. From local students to esteemed community members, all are invited to enjoy our diverse menu and inviting atmosphere. We’re here to stay, and can’t wait to celebrate with this community.”

Bonanni’s extensive background in finance, banking and real estate has provided him with the knowledge and the skills necessary to run his several restaurants. Additionally, Bonanni continues to advance the brand’s connection to local communities, providing residents with a fresh and modern concept that offers a wide variety of healthy food options. In the five years since its opening, Bonanni has strived for innovation. In the upcoming months, electric vehicle charging stations will be installed within the restaurant’s parking lot, noting the lack of electric charging stations available publicly in the neighborhood. This longstanding care for the community extends to the rest of Bonanni’s Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations.

“We’re incredibly thankful for Joe’s commitment to spreading our brand’s mission within the Grosse Pointe area and applaud this milestone as Grosse Pointe Woods celebrates an exceptional five years in business,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Joe consistently delivers an outstanding customer service experience, and I’m assured that Grosse Pointe Woods continues to be in good hands as it looks to the future.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.