Beyond Juicery + Eatery Inks Deal to Grow in Southeast Florida

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is expanding beyond its Midwest roots, inking a multi-unit agreement to develop two locations in Southeast Florida.

Quickly establishing itself as one of the top emerging franchise brands redefining the health food industry, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is continuing to attract esteemed entrepreneurs. Experienced business leader Steve LaFontaine will open the brand’s first Florida location in Naples.

LaFontaine was instantly impressed by the brand’s intense fan-base, multidimensional menu and highly-established business model, all of which catapulted Beyond Juicery + Eatery to be one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands. After 30 years on Wall Street and sizable knowledge in finance, LaFontaine knew that now was the perfect time to bring Beyond Juicery + Eatery to Florida.

“Through decades of experience, I’m very familiar with the operational and brand support needed to make a business successful—and it was clear from the start Beyond Juicery + Eatery had that and more,” says LaFontaine. “Behind every growing brand is a passionate founder. Mijo was one that stuck out among the rest, as his continued involvement with franchisees and dedication to reinforcing the values established during Beyond’s inception, drove the brand towards impressive new heights. It’s clear Beyond is on the heels of an explosive growth era and we’re thrilled to be a part of it. The brand’s fresh, healthy products and sleek restaurant design will no doubt be the perfect addition to the Naples restaurant scene.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has nearly 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.

“This momentous signed agreement to expand our brand beyond the Midwest is such an exciting milestone,” adds Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Beyond has become a healthy staple in each community our restaurants serve and I’m confident the same will be true as we open our Florida locations. Steve and John have impressive backgrounds and their commitment to help strategically grow our concept makes them the perfect franchisees to lead the charge for our expansion into the Southeast. With the entire state of Florida being a prime growth market for Beyond, these first two Naples locations will be the catalyst for our continued development.”

With extensive development efforts underway, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is actively growing and seeking operators to expand and develop across the country.