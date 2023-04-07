Beyond Juicery + Eatery Introduces

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is officially marking the start of a new season by introducing another new menu item, the Mango Passion Bowl, aimed at providing guests with a better-for-you, refreshing treat. Available starting April 3, the bowl will be the latest new product option on the brand’s extensive and adventurous menu.

Made with coconut blue spirulina sorbet, the bowl is rich in antioxidants and features fan favorite toppings such as honey gluten-friendly granola, almond butter, mango, strawberry, banana, coconut and a passion fruit drizzle. Among the strong list of superfood ingredients, blue spirulina offers anti-inflammatory and brain-protective properties, as well as helping enhance muscle strength, endurance and performance.

“We believe our loyal customers will love the new addition to our renowned superfood bowl lineup,” says Mijo Alanis, CEO of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Our goal is to always provide our Beyond family with the highest quality ingredients to ensure an excellent balance of nourishment and deliciousness. We look forward to continuing down this track of menu innovation throughout the year as we expand into more communities.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.