Beyond Juicery + Eatery Introduces New Creations for the Summer

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is yet again elevating its diverse menu with the arrival of summer, enhancing the already widely popular fresh products with newly introduced healthy eats.

Starting June 5, guests at Beyond Juicery + Eatery can jump into summer with the brand’s newest creations:

Southwest Chicken Caesar Wrap: Everything you love about a Chicken Caesar Salad but with a rich, southwest flavor. Made with oven-roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes and Beyond-made southwest caesar dressing.

Fresca Market Summer Salad: Mark the beginning of summer with a fresh and bold salad. Made with crisp romaine lettuce, fire roasted corn, sliced avocado, crispy tortilla strips, quinoa, cheddar cheese, red onion, cilantro and Beyond-made southwest caesar dressing.

Frozen Infused Lemonade: Perfect for a hot summer day, the ice-cold, refreshing frozen lemonade is blended and made with your choice of real fruit.

“Our team is committed to being an industry leader through innovation that reflects the Beyond Juicery + Eatery promise of healthy and delicious products. That’s why keeping our guests engaged with new products, while using the high quality and fresh ingredients they’ve come to know and love from our brand is crucial,” says Mijo Alanis, CEO of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Seasonal menus are a perfect way for us to keep surprising Beyond fans with new items and build up our loyal following. Continuously keeping our menu versatile is a benefit for our stores as we aim to keep our customers engaged year-round.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.