Beyond Juicery + Eatery— the Midwest-based, health-focused fast-casual concept continues its commitment to wellness by introducing flavorful limited-time menu items that are packed with health benefits just in time for back-to-school season and chilly fall weather.

Starting September 16, guests can enjoy these fresh, nutrient-packed options at all Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations. The fall offerings are designed to satisfy a variety of tastes while promoting a healthy lifestyle, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy:

Buffalo Hummus Chicken Wrap:

Chicken, buffalo hummus, romaine, cheddar, carrots and celery, bell peppers. Served with a side of homemade ranch.

Spiced Pineapple Revive Smoothie:

26 immunity-focused ingredients to help keep you feeling your best. Pineapple, mango, fresh ginger, fresh turmeric, vitamin C, cayenne, honey, black pepper, zinc, chia seeds, cream of coconut, apple, and our natural electrolyte-boosting blend of coconut water, Jerusalem artichoke, lemon, pomegranate, acerola, baobab, heirloom red banana, and Himalayan pink salt. Finished with a coconut smear and strawberry crème.

Bluemood Rush Smoothie:

19 mood-focused ingredients to help keep you on top of your game. Banana, pineapple, blue coconut sorbet, cream of coconut, collagen protein, and our mood-boosting blend of ashwagandha, panax ginseng, blue spirulina, b-complex, rhodiola rosea, purcaf organic caffeine, cordyceps mushroom, lion’s mane mushroom, vitafiber, blueberry, monk fruit, and stevia leaf. Finished with a coconut smear and blue spirulina.

“Our new fall menu showcases the perfect balance of seasonal flavors and wellness, offering something for everyone to enjoy,” said Mijo Alanis, Founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “This launch allows us to expand our menu with wholesome options that taste great and support our guests’ well-being. Whether you’re looking to refuel after a workout or enjoy a quick, healthy meal, our new smoothies are crafted to keep you feeling your best throughout the season.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls, and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients sets the brand apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick-service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan-made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.