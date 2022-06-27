Beyond Juicery + Eatery Introduces Summer Items

Beyond Juicery + Eatery juices up its menu just in time for summer, introducing its latest seasonal items, enhancing its already widely popular healthy, fresh products.



Starting June 21, guests at Beyond Juicery + Eatery can grab a taste of the summer season with the brand’s newest creations:

Chicken Caesar Wrap: Everything you love about a Chicken Caesar Salad, but in a wrap. Made with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and our Beyond-made caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad: A fresh salad made with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and our Beyond-made caesar dressing.

Frozen Infused Lemonade: A refreshing frozen lemonade, blended with your choice of real fruit.



“Our team is committed to being an industry leader in menu innovation. With this comes keeping our guests engaged with new products, using the highest quality, fresh ingredients they’ve come to know and love from our brand over the years,” says Mijo Alanis, CEO of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Seasonal menus are a fantastic way for us to keep surprising Beyond fans with new items and build up our loyal following. Continuously keeping our menu versatile is a benefit for our stores across the country, as we aim to keep our customers engaged year-round.”



Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has nearly 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.