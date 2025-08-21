Beyond Juicery + Eatery is entering the coffee space for the first time with a functional twist, thanks to a new partnership with wellness beverage brand Everyday Dose. Beyond locations will serve six new drinks — two iced, two hot and two blended smoothies — designed to deliver energy, focus and functional benefits with every sip.

The lineup combines high-quality coffee and ceremonial grade matcha with ingredients such as collagen, chaga, lion’s mane mushroom and L-theanine. With each beverage crafted to order, Beyond guests can customize their coffee and matcha beverages with a variety of milk options, sweeteners, collagen cold foam toppers and wellness supplements including electrolytes, creatine and blue spirulina.

“This is a collaboration that just makes sense,” said Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Our guests come to us for fresh, feel-good options, and adding Everyday Dose’s better-for-you coffee and matcha fits perfectly into that lifestyle — it’s reimagined for a Feel Beyond Good product.”

Beginning Aug. 27, the new menu will include:

Iced Functional Latte — A refreshing iced coffee with collagen, L-theanine, chaga and lion’s mane mushroom, plus optional collagen cold foam or superfood add-ons. Fuels clean energy, sharp focus and gut health without the crash.



— A refreshing iced coffee with collagen, L-theanine, chaga and lion’s mane mushroom, plus optional collagen cold foam or superfood add-ons. Fuels clean energy, sharp focus and gut health without the crash. Iced Functional Matcha Latte — Chilled ceremonial grade matcha paired with collagen and adaptogens to promote balanced energy, mental clarity, focus and stress relief.



— Chilled ceremonial grade matcha paired with collagen and adaptogens to promote balanced energy, mental clarity, focus and stress relief. Collagen Coffee Cloud Smoothie — An energizing blend of Everyday Dose coffee, banana, oat milk, cacao and chia, topped with house-made collagen cold foam. Nourishes mental clarity, immune health, digestion and skin vitality.



— An energizing blend of Everyday Dose coffee, banana, oat milk, cacao and chia, topped with house-made collagen cold foam. Nourishes mental clarity, immune health, digestion and skin vitality. Matcha Wave Smoothie — A vibrant mix of ceremonial matcha, banana, spinach, white chocolate chips, blue spirulina and collagen, served in a coconut-smeared cup. Boosts mood, metabolism, focus and natural beauty.

And coming soon, when the weather cools down:

Everyday Dose Hot Coffee — Crafted with low-acidity, 100% Arabica coffee, collagen, L-theanine, chaga and lion’s mane mushroom, then lightly sweetened with agave or honey. Formulated to enhance focus, boost energy, strengthen immunity, support gut health and promote beauty.



— Crafted with low-acidity, 100% Arabica coffee, collagen, L-theanine, chaga and lion’s mane mushroom, then lightly sweetened with agave or honey. Formulated to enhance focus, boost energy, strengthen immunity, support gut health and promote beauty. Everyday Dose Hot Matcha — Ceremonial grade matcha infused with collagen, L-theanine, chaga and lion’s mane mushroom for a calm, focused mind, steady energy, stress management and immune support.

In addition to Beyond stores, fans will be able to enjoy the Functional Hot and Iced Matchas on game days this fall at Michigan Stadium, also known as “The Big House,” the nation’s largest football stadium and home to the University of Michigan Wolverines.

“Beyond Juicery + Eatery shares our vision for elevating everyday routines — and we’re Beyond excited!” said Jack Savage, founder of Everyday Dose. “This partnership allows us to bring our coffee and matcha blends — created to enhance energy, clarity and gut health — to even more people looking for a cleaner upgrade. Whether you’re powering through your morning or cheering in a stadium of 100,000, these drinks are made to help fuel your mind and body.”

The Everyday Dose brand was born out of Savage’s personal wellness journey. After two decades on Adderall, he sought a cleaner, more supportive way to stay focused and energized — without the crash or side effects. His search led to a blend of functional mushrooms, nootropics, and collagen protein that now defines the brand’s unique formulas.

With award-winning smoothies, made-to-order juices and a wide variety of craveable menu items, Beyond Juicery + Eatery continues to lead with innovation, wellness and guest connection at its core. Each offering is carefully crafted to fuel the day and elevate the experience, whether grabbing a quick smoothie or building a better daily routine.

For more information and a full list of Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations, visit beyondjuiceryeatery.com or visit franchise.beyondjuiceryeatery.com to explore franchising opportunities. To learn more about Everyday Dose, visit everydaydose.com.