Beyond Juicery + Eatery to Open in Bloomfield, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery continues to grow its kingdom in Michigan with its newest location in Bloomfield Hills. Located at the corner of Maple & Lahser, the new restaurant is set to open on Thursday, September 9 and will host a number of sweet events to commemorate the opening.

On opening day, the Bloomfield Hills Beyond Juicery + Eatery on Maple & Lahser will host a smoothie social which will feature free menu items for the community from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. along with a grand opening event on Friday, September 10 where free 12 oz. Total Energy (strawberry banana) smoothies will be available from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this new Bloomfield Hills restaurant and help the brand reach another milestone of 35 locations,” says Bethany Snell, the store’s general manager. “The team behind this new restaurant is filled with longtime Beyond fans and given the brand’s existing customer-base in Bloomfield Hills, we’re confident this location will be equally as successful as our other two in town. It’s amazing to see the brand thrive in markets across the state of Michigan and beyond. I’m looking forward to officially opening and celebrating with the Bloomfield Hills community during our opening festivities.”

As a rising leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry, Beyond Juicery + Eatery’s third Bloomfield Hills restaurant is a testament to the brand’s rapidly growing reputation as a healthy Midwest staple.

“We’re very excited to open our third restaurant in Bloomfield Hills,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “The team behind this new restaurant seamlessly upholds our brand values. Our commitment to ‘be the best part of someone’s day’ will continue to persist within the city as we now have multiple locations for community members to enjoy our fresh, healthy options. With a strong pipeline of new locations ready to open before the end of the year, I’m eager to see our footprint reach new heights in additional markets.”