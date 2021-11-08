Beyond Juicery + Eatery to Open Eighth Ohio Store

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a healthy fast-casual leader in the Greater Cleveland area, has announced the opening of its eighth Ohio location in Brecksville. Set to open on November 11, the restaurant is located at 8869 Brecksville Road.

To commemorate the opening, the Brecksville Beyond Juicery + Eatery will host a smoothie social and ribbon cutting event, which will feature free menu items for the community on Thursday, November 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. along with a grand opening event on Saturday, November 20 where free 12 oz. Total Energy (strawberry banana) smoothies will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Being able to introduce Beyond’s refreshing atmosphere and people-first values to multiple communities in the Greater Cleveland area has been an incredible journey, and we’re thrilled to continue sharing this special experience with the residents of Brecksville,” says Erika Overton, operations manager for the Ohio locations. “We’ve received a tremendous outpouring of excitement and support with each of our locations thus far, and we’re proud to be providing new guests with healthy, rejuvenating eating options to enjoy as the brand continues its state-wide growth.”

In addition to Brecksville, the Ohio team has existing locations in Downtown Cleveland, Cleveland Uptown, Highland Heights, Mentor, Copley, Green and Lakewood, further cementing themselves as a health-focused staple throughout the state.

“We’re very excited for Erika and her development team to be establishing our brand in the Brecksville community,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “They have continuously shown their commitment to Beyond’s mission to ‘be the best part of someone’s day’ in all aspects of their ownership, and we are very much looking forward to seeing Cuyahoga County’s response to our brand this fall.”