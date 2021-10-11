Beyond Juicery + Eatery to open in Farmington, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a rising leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry, announced the opening of its newest Michigan restaurant in Farmington at 33317 Grand River Ave. The new location is owned by Lindsay Pustulka and is set to open on October 21.

Pustulka has been a customer at Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants for many years and has always felt strongly about the brand’s motto and approach to customer service. Given the close ties Pustulka has to Beyond Juicery + Eatery, she knew becoming an owner of her own location would be the perfect fit.

“I’ve been a fan of Beyond Juicery + Eatery from the beginning and it was an easy decision to kickstart my entrepreneurial journey with a brand that I know so well,” says Pustulka. “I feel that healthy food is never going to out of style and love that Beyond provides innovative flavors and offerings that look as delicious as they taste. This, alongside the brand’s motto to ‘be the best part of someone’s day,’ are values that I’m excited to align myself with. Given Beyond’s already strong presence in Oakland County, I’m confident the Farmington restaurant will be well received by the community. Our team is looking forward to officially opening and celebrating with the city’s residents”

To commemorate the opening, Beyond Juciery + Eatery in Farmington will host a smoothie social and ribbon cutting event, which will feature free menu items for the community, on Thursday, October 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. along with a grand opening event on Saturday, October 30 where free strawberry banana smoothies will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Seeing longtime fans of the brand continue to express interest in becoming owners themselves is always exciting,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Lindsay embodies Beyond’s values seamlessly and we’re looking forward to seeing her open her own store within Farmington. Given our concept has an existing customer base in and around Farmington, this new location will no doubt see the same success as our others under Lindsay’s guidance.”