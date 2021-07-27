Beyond Juicery + Eatery to Open in New Baltimore, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a rising leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry, announced the opening of its newest restaurant in New Baltimore at 35819 Green St. The location is locally owned by multi-unit operator Cris Battaglia and is set to open on July 29.

To commemorate the opening, Beyond Juciery + Eatery in New Baltimore will host a smoothie social and ribbon cutting event, which will feature free menu items for the community, on Thursday, August 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. along with a grand opening event on Saturday, August 7 where free strawberry banana smoothies will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Battaglia is familiar with Beyond Juicery + Eatery’s “be the best part of someone’s day” mindset as he opened his first restaurant within the Great Lakes Crossing Mall last year. Now, with a desire to grow alongside the established Midwest staple, Battaglia will bring the brand’s healthy delights to the New Baltimore community.

“I truly love everything that Beyond stands for which made it an easy choice to jump into ownership with the brand,” says Battaglia. “I’ve been in the restaurant industry for a number of years and always knew I eventually wanted to open my own location. Beyond Juicery + Eatery stuck out to me because of the demand it meets for healthy fast casual dining. Following the success of my first location in Great Lakes Crossing Mall, I knew that expanding my footprint with Beyond was the right move. Now, I’m looking forward to seeing this new restaurant thrive in the New Baltimore community and serving up the brand’s unmatched menu items once again.

Battaglia has a wide range of experience within the food industry from high school to now. Starting at a Subway restaurant which then turned into a 14-year career, he eventually worked his way up to the corporate level of the restaurant chain. Battaglia then decided to kickstart his entrepreneurial journey by joining the Beyond family, after seeing the opportunity to expand the healthy options throughout Michigan and beyond.

“Cris is an ideal partner for the brand with his long-standing experience working in restaurants,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “It’s exciting to see existing owners expand their restaurant count and definitely reinforces the positive response we receive daily at our locations.

There is a lot of opportunity for the brand in New Baltimore and I’m confident that Cris is the perfect person to introduce the concept to the community. We’re looking forward to watching him continue to achieve success with the brand and grow with us.”

Founded in 2005, Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, smoothie bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set the restaurant apart from other fast casual concepts. Additional menu items include homemade salad dressings, hummus, salsa, and 100% USDA organic bottled juices and wellness shots.