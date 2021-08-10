Beyond Juicery + Eatery to Open Seventh Ohio Location

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a rising leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry, announced the opening of its seventh Ohio location in Lakewood. Set to open on August 12, the restaurant is located at 15008 Detroit Avenue.

To commemorate the opening, the Lakewood Beyond Juicery + Eatery will host a smoothie social and ribbon cutting event, which will feature free menu items for the community on Thursday, August 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. along with a grand opening event on Saturday, August 21 where free 12 oz. Total Energy (strawberry banana) smoothies will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“It has truly been incredible to see the enthusiasm and positive responses coming from communities across Ohio as we’ve strived to make Beyond Juicery + Eatery a health-focused staple throughout the Greater Cleveland area” says Prada Masada, operations manager for the Ohio locations. “With fresh food options in such strong demand, I’m confident that Beyond’s rejuvenating vibe will align beautifully with locals in Lakewood, and that this is exactly the kind of restaurant the community has been craving. We are very much looking forward to expanding the brand’s rapidly growing footprint in Ohio even further in the months ahead.”

The iconic wellness-focused eatery looks forward to bringing its “people who care about people” mindset and refreshing business model to Lakewood in addition to the brand’s existing locations in Downtown Cleveland, Cleveland Uptown, Highland Heights, Mentor, Copley and Green, with another currently in development in Brecksville.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Ohio development team to be introducing our brand to the Lakewood community,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Achieving vast success with their other locations throughout Ohio, I have full faith in their ability to carry through our people-first values and commitment to wellness as they expand their ownership with Beyond. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to establish the Beyond Juicery + Eatery name throughout additional areas of Greater Cleveland.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, smoothie bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Additional offerings include homemade salad dressings, hummus and salsa, and 100% USDA organic bottled juices and wellness shots.