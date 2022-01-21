Beyond Juicery + Eatery Opens 14 Locations in 2021

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a budding leader in the fast-casual healthy food industry, is riding its development wave into 2022 after an impressive surge of growth in its home state and beyond.

Garnering attention from multiple experienced restaurant operators, Beyond Juicery + Eatery signed a total of 12 franchise agreements and further expanded its footprint in Metro Detroit and the Cleveland area. The health-focused concept thrived in more ways than one as the brand’s robust menu options and smoothies maintained its popularity. In fact, systemwide, Beyond Juicery + Eatery blended 1.4 million smoothies in 2021.

The brand also wrapped up the year with 38 locations open welcoming 14 new restaurants to the system. To date, Beyond Juicery + Eatery has 50 locations open or in development.

“It is amazing to see how fast Beyond Juicery + Eatery is growing and I cannot envision a better time to franchise with our brand,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “The past two years we have celebrated a number of milestones. From growing our location count to welcoming new franchisees to adding new corporate team members, our franchise system is filled with dedicated individuals that really invest in everything our brand stands for. They are truly living our company mission daily by going the extra mile for others and representing the brand seamlessly. Beyond is more than a restaurant, it’s a lifestyle; and we see this lifestyle having an impressive impact in new markets across the country with our diverse, healthy and fresh products. Our community roots and quality food will no doubt enrich the lives of those that frequent Beyond.”

Quickly establishing itself as a community staple, Beyond Juicery + Eatery closely follows the motto of ‘fresh is our focus, people are our purpose.’ This resonates strongly with the brand’s fans who helped increase the number of users on Beyond’s mobile app to more than 125,000. Another notable achievement for Beyond Juciery + Eatery includes opening its first Michigan drive-thru location in New Baltimore, marking its second drive-thru with the first being in Copley, Ohio. In 2022, Beyond is looking to continue dominating its growth in Michigan and Ohio but is also looking to enter a few new states, targeting the Midwest and Florida as attractive markets for growth.

Individuals interested in franchising with Beyond Juicery + Eatery are well-capitalized with the ability to invest $371,672-$617,372, have strong connections to their community and are passionate about joining a brand that’s redefining healthy eating and living.