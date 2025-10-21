Beyond Juicery + Eatery, the fast-casual brand known for fresh, flavorful, better-for-you smoothies, wraps, bowls and salads, is preparing to celebrate a major milestone with the upcoming opening of its 50th location — and its first in Georgia — at 1927 Peachtree Road NE in Buckhead on Nov. 8.

Founded in 2005 and franchising since 2019, Beyond Juicery + Eatery has grown rapidly through intentional, values-driven expansion, connecting markets across Michigan, Ohio and Florida and making nutritious, flavorful food accessible without compromise. The Atlanta-area opening represents a key step in the brand’s broader Southeast growth strategy, bringing Beyond’s signature fresh and functional menu to one of the region’s most dynamic cities.

“Reaching 50 stores is an exciting milestone for Beyond Juicery + Eatery,” said Mijo Alanis, co-founder. “Atlanta is a city full of energetic, health-conscious people who care about both flavor and wellness. Bringing our menu to this community means offering food that fuels the day, tastes great and supports the people and causes at the center of our brand.”

The Buckhead location is owned and operated by local franchisee Ricky Burch and investor Ross Hare, who have committed to developing five Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations in the Atlanta area.

“Beyond Juicery + Eatery offers the perfect blend of convenience, flavor and better-for-you choices in a seamless experience that fits everyone’s lifestyle,” said Burch. “We see strong potential here and can’t wait to introduce Buckhead to what makes this brand so special.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is fueled by fresh ingredients, menu innovation and social impact, including its ongoing partnership with Rising Stars Academy, which creates employment opportunities in production, packaging and distribution for young adults with disabilities.

As the company accelerates development, Beyond Juicery + Eatery continues to seek franchise partners throughout the Southeast and Florida. The brand remains focused on sustainable, values-driven growth over rapid expansion alone.

“Growing thoughtfully is at the heart of our strategy,” added Alanis. “We want every store to feel like it belongs to the community it serves. As we work toward our next milestone — 100 stores — our goal remains the same: bring fresh, better-for-you food to more people while staying true to our values and delivering an experience that makes every guest feel good about what they eat.”

With award-winning smoothies, made-to-order juices and a wide variety of craveable menu items, Beyond Juicery + Eatery continues to lead with innovation, wellness and guest connection at its core. Each offering is carefully crafted to fuel the day and elevate the experience, whether grabbing a quick smoothie or building a better daily routine.