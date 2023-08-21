Beyond Juicery + Eatery Opens in Clinton Township, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, the Midwest-based healthy fast casual concept, announced the opening of its newest location in Clinton Township. The restaurant is owned by local entrepreneur and multi-unit operator Cris Battaglia. The restaurant opened its doors to the community on August 19, and is conveniently located at 16660 19 Mile Road, in Clinton Township, Michigan.

To celebrate the opening, the Clinton Township location hosted a variety of festivities starting with its grand opening on August 19. The event featured fun and inviting experiences for guests and their families to enjoy, including the following: Free 20 oz smoothies for the first 300 guests until 2pm, Beyond Juicery + Eatery branded swag and the chance to win even more free products! The new location also plans to host a ribbon cutting in the upcoming weeks.

“My existing Beyond locations were met with such great success and positive responses that I had the opportunity to expand further with the brand,” says Cris Battaglia. “Our Clinton Township location is in a prime spot, and I can’t wait to welcome people into our doors. As someone who fell in love with Beyond for the variety of products the brand is known for, I’m excited to continue enhancing the healthy food options around Clinton Township with this new location.”

Battaglia currently operates multiple Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations in New Baltimore, MI, Shelby Township, MI and Great Lakes Crossing Mall. Prior to opening his first Beyond Juicery + Eatery location in 2020, Battaglia operated various Subway restaurants for over a decade. He plans to further strengthen and elevate the health-focused brand’s position in the community and industry while bringing it to more guests than ever.

“We’re thrilled to see Cris open another location and play a part in our continued growth in our home state of Michigan,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “We’ve been able to drive high-level expansion while maintaining a consistent level of service for our guests. Cris fully embodies our values and promise of providing healthy and delicious options to each community we serve. I can’t wait to see the Clinton Township location thrive and maintain our stance as the go-to spot for healthy options throughout greater Detroit.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its reputation as one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 40 locations open and is growing with restaurants in development in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida.