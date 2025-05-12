Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a health-focused quick-service restaurant known for its fresh juices, smoothies, wraps, salads, and more, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Brighton, conveniently located at 8593 W. Grand River Ave.

This location marks Beyond Juicery + Eatery’s 38th in the state, further expanding the brand’s presence across the Midwest. With a focus on providing fresh and flavorful food, this new store is set to become a go-to destination for the local community and visitors alike.

The official Grand Opening Celebration will take place on Saturday, May 24, with festivities from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Guests can look forward to:

Free 20 oz. Core Menu Smoothies for the first 300 guests or until 2:00 p.m.

Prize Wheel Giveaways offering Beyond Juicery + Eatery merchandise, discounts, and more

Live Entertainment from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Photo opportunities throughout the day

“We’re thrilled to bring Beyond Juicery + Eatery family to the Brighton community,” said Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “As a Michigan-based brand, it’s especially meaningful to continue growing right here in our home state and we’re confident this new location will quickly become a local favorite.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls, and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients is what sets the brand apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick-service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan-made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 45 locations open and is growing nationwide.