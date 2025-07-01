Beyond Juicery + Eatery, the health-focused quick-service restaurant known for its fresh juices, smoothies, wraps, salads, and more, announces the grand opening of its newest location in St. Clair Shores.

Conveniently located at 28801 Harper Ave, this location marks Beyond Juicery + Eatery’s 39th in the state, further expanding the brand’s presence across the Midwest. The St. Clair Shores location is owned and operated by Joe Bonanni, a longtime entrepreneur and the first-ever Beyond Juicery + Eatery franchisee. With a focus on providing fresh and flavorful food, this new store is set to become a go-to destination for the local community and visitors alike.

The official Grand Opening Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 12, with festivities from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Guests can look forward to:

Free 20 oz. Core Menu Smoothies for the first 300 guests or until 2:00 p.m.

Prize Wheel Giveaways offering Beyond Juicery + Eatery merchandise, discounts, and more

“Opening this new location in St. Clair Shores is a meaningful step in my journey with Beyond Juicery + Eatery,” said Bonanni. “I’m passionate about bringing fresh, high-quality food to the communities we serve, and I’m excited to introduce St. Clair Shores to the energy, service, and flavor that make this brand so special.”

In addition to St. Clair Shores, Bonanni also owns and operates locations in Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Village, and Ferndale. With a background in banking, finance, and real estate, he brings a deep understanding of small business development to each of his locations.

“Joe has been instrumental in the growth of Beyond Juicery + Eatery from the start, and we’re excited for the new restaurant in St. Clair Shores,” said Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “His passion, drive, and connection to the communities he serves truly reflect what this brand is all about. The opening of this location reflects his passion for creating spaces where people can come together and feel truly connected to their neighborhood.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls, and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients is what sets the brand apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick-service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan-made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 45 locations open and is growing nationwide.