Beyond Juicery + Eatery Opens in Livonia, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, the Midwest-based and award-winning healthy fast casual concept, announced the opening of its newest location in Livonia. The restaurant is co-owned by two entrepreneurs local to the metro Detroit area, Paul Marogj and Leon Koryal. Set to open its doors to the community on April 22, the restaurant is located in the lively shopping center at 30110 Plymouth Rd, off of Tech Center Drive.



To celebrate the opening, the Livonia location will host a variety of festivities starting with its grand opening on Saturday, April 22. The event will feature the following: the first 25 guests in line will be entered to win free smoothies for a year, Beyond Juicery + Eatery merchandise will be given to the first 100 guests and complementary Cosmic Dream Bowls will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Prior to the grand opening, the Livonia Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 3:00 p.m. on April 21.



“We are ecstatic to finally open our doors to our community and become the go-to spot for healthy options in Livonia,” says Paul Marogi, co-owner of the soon-to-be open restaurant. “The location is in a great spot, and given that this opening has been so highly anticipated, we’re excited to officially begin serving all that Beyond has to offer from delicious wraps and bowls to nutritious smoothies and juices. I know I can speak for both Leon and myself in saying that the support we’ve received from the Beyond team has been amazing, and we’re looking forward to serving our community for many years to come.”



Prior to the opening of the pair’s first Beyond Juicery + Eatery location, Paul Marogi and Leon Koryal sought out a new business venture to add to their entrepreneurial portfolio. Beyond’s commitment to high-quality, fresh ingredients and emphasis on giving back to each community it’s situated in aligned directly with what the pair was looking for.



“We’re thrilled to see Paul and Leon open up their first location with us, and I have no doubt that it will be a welcomed addition to the Livonia community,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “We’ve been able to drive high-level growth in our home state of Michigan, and Paul and Leon are the type of operators that fully embody our mission to bring delicious food and stellar service to even more communities. I’m excited to see Livonia open, and maintain our stance as the go-to spot for healthy options in the greater Detroit area.”



Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its reputation as one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 40 locations open and is growing with restaurants in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.