Beyond Juicery + Eatery Opens in Novi, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a rising leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry, announced the opening of its newest Michigan restaurant in Novi at 26425 Novi Rd. Ste E. The new location is owned by Robert Kasgorgis and Jason Najor and is set to open on December 17.

This will be the Kasgorgis and Najor’s fourth Beyond Juicery + Eatery location with others located in West Bloomfield, Northville and Troy. Both operators have strong backgrounds in the customer service and hospitality industries.

“I could not be more excited to officially open our fourth restaurant with Beyond Juicery + Eatery and service a new community,” says Kasgorgis. “The brand’s motto to ‘be the best part of someone’s day,’ has been well received by the other communities our restaurants serve and I’m confident Novi will have a similar reception. Beyond Juicery + Eatery’s extensive and diverse menu offerings provide numerous options for customers, reinforcing its people-first mindset. As Beyond Juicery + Eatery approaches 40 locations, I’m honored to be a part of the brand’s growth.”

To commemorate the opening, Beyond Juciery + Eatery in Novi will host a smoothie social event, which will feature limited free smoothies for the community, on Tuesday, December 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. along with a grand opening event on Saturday, January 8 where free strawberry banana smoothies will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our rapidly growing footprint is exciting to see and also is a testament to our dedicated franchises,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Robert and Jason are valued multi-unit owners in our system and I’m looking forward to watching them open their fourth Beyond Juicery + Eatery location in Novi. As we approach the end of 2021, I am beyond proud of the growth our brand has accomplished and am looking forward to this continued momentum in the new year. I’m confident our opening pipeline will remain steady as we surpass 40 locations large.”

Founded in 2005, Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, smoothie bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set the restaurant apart from other fast casual concepts. Additional menu items include homemade salad dressings, hummus, salsa, and 100% USDA organic bottled juices and wellness shots.