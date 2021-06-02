Beyond Juicery + Eatery Opens Second Location in Grosse Point, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a rising leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry, announced the opening of its second location in downtown Grosse Pointe Village. Set to open on Saturday, June 5, the restaurant is located at 17009 Kercheval Avenue and will be locally owned and operated by Joe Bonanni.

As a special treat, Beyond Juicery + Eatery customers will have the sweet opportunity to receive a free small Total Energy strawberry banana smoothie from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on grand opening day.

With an established history of becoming one of the brand’s very first franchisees, Bonanni is eager to open his third Beyond Juicery + Eatery location. His brother Anthony recently opened his second store in Rochester Hills. Having strong family ties to the concept, Bonanni looks forward to doubling the brand’s “people who care about people” mindset to the close-knit community of downtown Grosse Pointe Village.

“I have always been a strong believer of the Beyond Juicery + Eatery concept since its inception, and it was these same positive sentiments that led me to take up ownership with the brand in Grosse Pointe. Being a part of the Beyond family from the start, it’s been wonderful to see how rapidly the concept is expanding throughout Michigan,” says Bonanni. “Beyond strongly emulates my same passions for giving back to local communities, and I’m happy to be working with a brand that truly cares for its people. Following the admirable reception of my first location in Grosse Pointe Woods, I’m thrilled to be bringing Beyond’s health-focused restaurant concept and people-first values to The Village.”

Bonanni’s well-rounded background in the finance, banking and real estate sectors has provided him with invaluable knowledge and the skillsets necessary to run a successful operation. Upon seeing the immersive, community-oriented vibe that Beyond Juicery + Eatery exuded, he knew that opening a second location in downtown Grosse Pointe would provide residents with the perfect fresh, modern and upbeat new hubspot for healthy eating options.

“We’re humbled that Joe shares the desire to continue spreading our brand’s mission within the Grosse Pointe area, and greatly admire his commitment to forging ties with the local community,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Joe consistently aims to go above and beyond when it comes to providing an exceptional customer service experience, and I know that Grosse Pointe Village is in good hands with both his operational and personable expertise.”