Beyond Juicery + Eatery Opens in Shelby Township, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a healthy fast-casual leader in the Greater Detroit area, has announced the opening of its newest location in Shelby Township. Set to open on May 16 the restaurant is located at 13987 Hall Road.



The new restaurant is owned by Cris Battaglia, an existing franchisee with Beyond also owning locations in New Baltimore and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. This new store opening will be the brand’s second location in Shelby Township, further cementing the brand as a health-focused staple throughout the Detroit area.



“As an established owner of two additional Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations, I have seen how much communities have embraced our brand and become loyal fans,” says Battaglia. “By opening this new location, I am eager to introduce new customers to the incredible menu offerings and expand the brand’s presence in Shelby Township. My team and I are looking forward to becoming a go-to for local residents of all ages to grab a healthy and fast meal, while providing an excellent guest experience. I’ve seen first-hand the impact Beyond has on its customers and I’m confident my third location will see a similar reaction”



“Franchisees like Cris, who are so passionate about our brand’s mission and product are the reason we continue to establish ourself as an industry leader and a strong household name throughout Metro Detroit and beyond,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Cris is a very strong multi-unit franchisee within our system and we know he will succeed with his third location in Shelby Township.



Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Additional offerings include homemade salad dressings, hummus, salsa, and 100% USDA organic bottled juices and wellness shots.