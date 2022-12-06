Beyond Juicery + Eatery Opens in Warren, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, an award-winning fast-casual concept revolutionizing the health food industry, announced its newest Michigan location and 41st restaurant is officially opening in Warren on November 26.



Locally owned and operated by Tack and Steve Alanis, brothers of Beyond Juicery + Eatery’s co-founder Mijo Alanis, the Warren location will celebrate its opening with a number of promotions including a grand opening on November 26, where free total energy smoothies will be offered from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The ownership duo also owns the Southfield location, and have another 10 stores in the pipeline.



“We’ve been with Beyond Juicery + Eatery since the beginning,” says Steve. “I remember making the brand’s very first smoothie at the Maple location, which has now become one of the most popular stores. Our first location’s opening received an amazing response from the community, which is why we have been so eager to open another restaurant. The anticipation for our new Warren location has been building for quite some time, and Tack and I are both thrilled to finally open our doors to the public. We’re looking forward to our opening week, and are excited to be the ones opening the brand’s 40th restaurant.”



Both Tack and Steve have been involved with the brand for several years. Prior to this business venture, Tack spent just over a decade working in logistics for top-level transportation businesses, while Marine Veteran Steve runs a successful sports bar called Vivio’s. The pair’s involvement in multiple business avenues has given them a well-rounded perspective on the ins and outs of running a successful operation from all fronts, making them the perfect candidates for multi-store operation.



“Our team is ecstatic to see Steve and Tack open their second location,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “They’ve been a part of our brand’s journey since the beginning, and it’s extremely gratifying to have them open our 40th location in Warren. I’m confident the feedback from the community will be nothing but positive surrounding this new store, and I can’t wait to see the rest of their locations come to life in the next few years.”



Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its reputation as one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has 40 locations open and is growing with restaurants in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.



With extensive development efforts underway, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is actively growing and seeking operators to expand and develop across the country.