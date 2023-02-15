Beyond Juicery + Eatery Opens in West Dearborn, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, an award-winning concept revolutionizing the health food industry, has announced the opening of its newest location in West Dearborn neighborhood. Set to open on February 18, the restaurant is conveniently nestled in the downtown shopping area located at 22370 Michigan Ave.

The new restaurant is owned and operated by entrepreneurial duo Ali Saab and Hussein Daher. The business partners recently opened the brand’s first Dearborn Heights location this past November, further strengthening the Beyond Juicery + Eatery presence as a health-focused staple throughout the Detroit area. As part of the brand’s mission to be the best part of everyone’s day, the West Dearborn location will also be Beyond Juicery + Eatery’s second halal dining restaurant, with Halal certified chicken, turkey and beef bacon used in the brand’s better-for-you menu items. In celebration of the new location, the grand opening will be held on February 18, with free 20 oz smoothies offered from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in store.



“With the opening of our location in Dearborn Heights, it was wonderful to be so welcomed by our community and be able to provide a wide variety of food that is inclusive of dietary needs—and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to do the same in West Dearborn,” says Daher. “The prime location in the downtown area and historical Greenfield Village is such a staple in the metro Detroit area, and we are looking forward to owning a location in such a lively neighborhood. We can’t wait for our second location to be officially open, and for the many years to come serving our future guests.”



Prior to joining Beyond Juicery + Eatery, Saab and Daher are experienced in operating local businesses. In addition to operating the existing Dearborn Heights location and new one in West Dearborn, Saab is also a local pharmacist, whose family has owned and operated several businesses. Daher also is well-versed in running businesses, as he learned the ins and outs of successful business operation while working at family-owned convenience stores. Alongside his role in operating the Beyond Juicery + Eatery, Daher is also a dentist, owning a local dental practice.



“Ali and Hussein have proven themselves to be exceptional operators for our brand and we are happy to have awarded them the opportunity to grow the brand’s footprint in the Dearborn area,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “We are always eager for our new locations to open, and we are thrilled for Ali and Hussein to continue executing our brand mission to provide excellent service to the current and future Beyond Juicery + Eatery guests. We look forward to the West Dearborn opening, and further solidifying our Metro Detroit presence”



Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its reputation as one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has 40 locations open and is growing with restaurants in development in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.