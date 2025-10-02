Beyond Juicery + Eatery is partnering with Rising Stars Academy this October to raise funds in support of the school’s mission to empower young adults with special needs through education, culinary training and job skills development.

WHAT: Now through Nov. 1, guests can make a difference by rounding up their checks at the register or donating set amounts via the Beyond Juicery + Eatery app. All proceeds benefit Rising Stars Academy, with a goal of raising $6,000 to fuel student programming. Guests can also make a direct donation to RSA through BetterUnite.

WHO:

Beyond Juicery + Eatery : A community-focused fast-casual concept dedicated to fresh, wellness-driven menu offerings — including made-to-order smoothies, juices, wraps and salads— and giving back.

: A community-focused fast-casual concept dedicated to fresh, wellness-driven menu offerings — including made-to-order smoothies, juices, wraps and salads— and giving back. Rising Stars Academy: Founded in 2012, RSA is a school and work program serving young adults ages 18-26 with special needs. Through a unique curriculum rooted in culinary arts, RSA provides education, hands-on training, and pathways to employment for its students.

This marks the first Round-Up fundraiser benefiting RSA, continuing a partnership with Beyond Juicery + Eatery that began in 2021. RSA currently produces baked goods for the brand, and this fall, students will also begin a work program at a Beyond Juicery + Eatery corporate location, with hopes of expanding into franchise locations.

By rounding up, guests take part in small actions that lead to a significant impact — directly supporting RSA’s mission to help young adults with special needs reach their full potential.

WHEN: Now through Nov. 1, 2025.

WHERE: Participating Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations and the Beyond app.