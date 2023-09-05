Beyond Juicery + Eatery Ranks in Top 3 Percent of All Quick-Service Brands on Inc. 5000 List

Inc. announced that Beyond Juicery + Eatery was ranked #5 out of the total quick-service concepts on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

This is the second year in a row that Beyond Juicery + Eatery has landed a spot on the prestigious list, which provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Beyond Juicery + Eatery earned its spot on the ranking after a year of impressive growth amid a highly competitive quick-service landscape. Additionally, the concept was ranked at #2289 among numerous prominent concepts across all industries.

“We’re honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list these last two years,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “This past year specifically has been pivotal to our brand’s growth, and we have made tremendous strides in expanding our footprint in our core markets. We look forward to continuing our growth efforts alongside our dedicated franchisees.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising capital costs, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Inc. 5000 companies of 2023 have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

After beginning franchising in 2019, Beyond Juicery + Eatery has grown to a total of 46 open locations across the Midwest. Additionally, the brand has reached agreements for 60 locations, highlighting the exciting trajectory of growth. The brand’s impressive expansion efforts have also garnered recognition from other notable organizations by being recognized on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List, Entrepreneur’s Top New & Emerging Franchises List, as well as Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises for 2023.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The challenges of running a business have only grown with the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000, with the fast growth that it requires, is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its reputation as one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 40 locations open and is growing with restaurants in development in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida.